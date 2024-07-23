Russia, China to hold talks on key energy projects — Novak

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia and China plan to discuss key projects of the fuel and energy sector today, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said at the meeting of the Sino-Russian intergovernmental commission for energy cooperation.

"I would like to share opinions on key joint projects during the today’s talk with restricted attendance," Novak said when speaking at the meeting.

The fuel and energy sector is the critical component of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China that is developing consistently in recent years, the official said.

Investments are growing between the two countries. Supplies of equipment and raw materials are evolving and joint projects are being implemented, Novak noted.