Russia, China shift to using national currencies in recent years — Novak

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia and China have managed in recent years to shift to the use of national currencies in mutual payments in practice, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said at the meeting of the Sino-Russian intergovernmental commission for energy cooperation.

"China is our largest trade and economic partner for more than a decade. What is important, we have in practice moved to payments in rubles and yuan," Novak said.

Cooperation between the countries continue developing consistently, despite all the external conditions and sanction pressure, he noted. Russia and China are regarding each other as priority partners and always hold to the equal and confident attitude towards each other, Novak added.