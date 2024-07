MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Russian Avito classified ads service is taking measures for the return of its app to the App Store and is in touch with Apple on this issue, the company says on its official Telegram channel.

"We are communicating with Apple, finding out the reason and endeavoring to return," the company informs.

The Avito app became unavailable for downloading in the App Store, the company said earlier. The mobile version of the website can be used if the app is not installed.