Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up while the yuan exchange rate rose slightly against the ruble as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time (07:20 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.65% at 3,027.65 points, while the RTS was up by 0.65% at 1,083.58 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.1 kopecks at 11.973 rubles.

The MOEX Index rose by 0.49% to 3,023.1 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.49% to 1,081.95 points, while the yuan exchange rate increased by 0.85 kopecks compared with previous closing to 11.98 rubles, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it would suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies could buy and sell dollars and euros despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.