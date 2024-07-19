Moscow court fines Google $44,942 over refusal to delete fake information

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Tagansky District Court of Moscow considered the administrative protocol against Google and imposed a fine of 4 million rubles ($44,942) on the company for refusing to remove fake information, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To find Google guilty under part 2 of article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (failure of the owner of a website to delete information or a web-page in case the obligation to delete such information, such a web page, is included in the legislation of the Russian Federation) and impose a penalty on this entity in the form of a fine in the amount of 4,000,000 rubles," the judge announced.

The parties did not show up for the consideration of the administrative protocol. It is not specified which publications on the Internet caused the protocol to be drawn up against the company.

Earlier, the same court repeatedly fined Google for administrative violations. The reason for drawing up the protocols was YouTube videos promoting non-traditional sexual relations and discrediting the Russian armed forces.