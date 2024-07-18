Kazakhstan to supply 1.2 mln tons of oil to Germany via Druzhba in 2025

ASTANA, July 18. /TASS/. The Kazakh authorities plan to deliver 1.2 mln tons of oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in 2025, Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliev said at a briefing.

"The annual volume of planned transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline <...> is about 10 mln tons. This includes 1.2 mln tons we plan to pump in the direction of Germany for processing in oil refineries," the minister said.

It was previously reported that in 2024 the operator Kaztransoil plans to transport up to 1.2 mln tons of Kazakh oil through the Transneft trunk pipeline system for delivery to Germany. In 2023 this figure was 993,000 tons.

In March 2024, Satkaliev said that the ministry had a request from German companies to increase oil supplies to Germany via Druzhba to 2 mln tons. The Ministry of Energy held consultations on this issue this year.