Coal mining in Kuzbass down 5.5% in H1 2024 — authorities

KEMEROVO, July 15. /TASS/. Kuzbass coal mining companies produced 102.8 mln metric tons of coal from the start of 2024, which is six mln metric tons or 5.5% smaller than in the first half of 2023, the regional coal industry ministry says on its website.

"Kuzbass coal miners produced 102.8 mln metric tons of coal from the start of 2024 (minus six mln metric tons against the 2023 level), including 67.1 mln metric tons mined by opencast method (minus six mln metric tons against the level in 2023) and 35.7 mln metric tons by underground method (flat against the 2023 level)," the ministry said.

Production of steam coal grades lost 4.8 mln metric tons to 70.2 mln metric tons, the ministry said. Coking grades production plunged by 1.2 mln metric tons to 32.6 mln metric tons.

Taxes from the coal sector form the bulk of revenues in the budget of the Kemerovo Region.