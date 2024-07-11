Inflation in Germany slows slightly to 2.2% in June

BERLIN, July 11. /TASS/. Inflation in Germany slowed down slightly in June and amounted to 2.2% in annual terms, according to the German Federal Statistical Office.

In May, the inflation rate reached 2.4%. In April and March - 2.2%. According to the statement, energy and food prices have been holding down inflation since the beginning of the year. Compared to the previous month, consumer prices in June increased by 0.1%.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its forecast for German economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 0.2% this year. Germany's GDP decreased by 0.3% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Experts from the German Federal Statistical Office noted at the end of last year a decrease in the purchasing power of the population due to rising consumer prices.