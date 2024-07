MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian foreign debt declined by 3.4% year on year to $306.1 bln as of July 1, the Central Bank said.

"Dynamics of the indicator was largely driven by the decline of liabilities of other sectors on credits and loans borrowed, including with the framework of direct investing relations," the regulator said.

The Russian foreign debt stood at $340.77 bln as of July 1, 2023.