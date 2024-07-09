Russia, India to continue energy sphere cooperation — statement

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and India affirm importance of multi-aspect cooperation in the energy sphere and agreed to consider the opportunity for making new long-term contracts in this sphere, according to the Joint Statement following the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit - India-Russia: Enduring and Expanding Partnership.

"The Sides reiterated the importance of the robust and wide ranging cooperation in the energy sector as a significant pillar of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. In this context, the Sides noted the continued special importance of bilateral trade in energy resources and agreed to explore new long term contracts," the statement reads.

Moscow and New Delhi also "appreciated the ongoing cooperation in the coal sector and agreed to explore the possibility for further increasing supply of coking coal to India, and the opportunities of exporting anthracite coal from Russia to India."