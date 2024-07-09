China willing to expand cooperation with Russia in trade, investment — senior official

BEIJING, July 9. /TASS/. China expresses willingness to deepen trade and investment cooperation with Russia and increase the level of interconnection between the two countries, Zhang Guoqing, Chinese Vice Premier, said at a meeting in Vladivostok with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, who is also Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy in the Far Eastern Federal District.

"China is ready to work with Russia toward implementing major consensus reached between the two leaders, continue to deepen the strategic integration, expand cooperation in trade and investment and increase the level of interconnectivity," Xinhua quoted Zhang as saying.

The senior Chinese official added that his country was also ready to boost people-to-people and cultural exchanges jointly with Russia in order to contribute to augmenting the results of bilateral cooperation.

On July 9, Vladivostok hosted a meeting of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission on cooperation and development of Russia’s Far East and Baikal region and northeastern China. Trutnev chaired the meeting on Russia’s behalf, with Zhang acting as Chinese co-chair.