SUIFENHE, June 26. /TASS/. First auctions for Chinese cars trading in the Russian market may be launched in 2-3 months, Director of Xiongfei company Liu Hanyuan told reporters.

"We are now preparing to open first auctions and plan to launch first auctions during two-three months," Liu said.

According to Auto.ru, the demand for Chinese cars in Russia is about 60%.