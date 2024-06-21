Bentley issues recall of cars in Russia — technical regulator

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. AGR Automotive Group (AGR LLC), the official representative of the Bentley manufacturer on the Russian market, is recalling 473 Bentley Bentayga cars that were sold between 2017 and 2022, the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on its website.

"The recall covers 473 Bentley Bentayga vehicles sold between 2017 and 2022 with VIN numbers pursuant to the application," the statement says.

The reason for the recall is the fact that under certain operating conditions of the Bentley Bentayga W12 vehicle, the contacts of the electrical connectors of the fuel pumps located in the fuel tank may overheat. As a result, the fuel supply system does not work properly, making the car undriveable.

"AGR LLC has no information about any injuries, fires or road incidents that occurred as a result of this problem," the statement says.

"All vehicles will be checked and, if necessary, the fuel delivery module flange and electrical components for fuel pumps will be replaced with new, improved designs," the website also reports.

All owners of cars subject to the recall will be informed of the need to provide the vehicle to the nearest dealership for repair work, the regulator says.

Car owners can independently - without waiting for a message from an authorized dealer-determine on the Rosstandart website whether their vehicle is subject to a recall by comparing the VIN number of their own car with the list of cars included in this recall list. Repair work will be carried out free of charge, the statement says.