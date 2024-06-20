Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues rise by 45% in Q1 — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in January - March increased by 45% year-on-year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated at a government meeting.

"The stable state of industry, trade, and the mining sector formed the country’s budget. Non-oil and gas revenues increased by almost 45% compared to January-March last year," Mishustin said.

The Prime Minister linked the growth trend of "demand for professionals and investments of over 14% in the first quarter" to the budget momentum.

Mishustin also said that Russian GDP grew by 5.1% in the first four months of this year, with record low unemployment. "This year, the Russian economy has positive development dynamics - over four months, gross domestic product rose by 5.1% according to preliminary estimates. I would like to noted that this was achieved taking into account the continued record low unemployment at 2.6% in April," he said.