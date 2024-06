MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The MOEX index rises by 0.23% to 3,034.39 points and the RTS index - by 0.23% to 1,156.87 points on Thursday.

By 10:05 Moscow time, the MOEX index grew to 3,055.22 points (+0.92%) and the RTS index reached 1,164.81 points (+0.92%).

As of 10:17 Moscow time, the MOEX index rose to 3,053.28 points (+0.85%), while the RTS index reached 1,164.07 points (+0.85%).

At the same time, the yuan rose by 6.8 kopecks to 11.26 rubles.