Iranian government approves signing free trade law with EAEU

DUBAI, June 19. /TASS/. The Iranian government approved signing a law on the creation of a free trade zone with the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), official representative of the Iranian government Ali Bahadori-Jahromi said on Wednesday.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved [the signing] of a draft free trade agreement between the EAEU countries and Iran," Jahromi said at a press conference following a government meeting, as quoted by the Fars agency.

On June 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the federal law "On the ratification of the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, on the one hand, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the other hand."

On June 5, the Federation Council approved the treaty’s ratification. The State Duma ratified the agreement on May 28. The document was signed in St. Petersburg at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 25, 2023.