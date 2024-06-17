Trade turnover between Vietnam, Russia on the rise — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam gained more than 8% and reached $5 bln in 2023, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"We are maintaining rather stable trade and economic relations. The trade turnover increased by more than 8% as of the end of the last year and amounted to $5 bln. Growth continue this year. It increased in the first quarter by more than one fourth," Ushakov noted.

Moscow and Hanoi are proactively cooperating in energy, machine-building, healthcare, and agriculture. The free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Russia is effective for several years thus far.