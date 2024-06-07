Technological sovereignty projects prioritized for funding from NWF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Projects aimed at increasing the national technological sovereignty and economic growth acceleration have the top priority for financing from the National Wealth Fund (NWF), Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is of utmost importance at present to launch projects aimed at expediting economic growth and increasing technological sovereignty of our country. Exactly such projects have the utmost priority for financing from the NWF money," the official said.

In particular, funding will be allocated from NWF in 2025 for the Moscow - St. Petersburg high-speed rail project, Torosov added.