Trade turnover between Russia, China up 2.9% in January-May to $96.5 bln

BEIJING, June 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 2.9% in January-May year-on-year to $96.5 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

China’s exports to Russia amounted to $41.8 bln in the reporting period, down by 1.8% year-on-year, while Russian supplies to the People’s Republic of China totaled $54.7 bln, up by 6.9% in annual terms.

In May, trade turnover between the two countries equaled $19.8 bln, almost flat month-on-month, with Chinese exports totaling $9.1 bln (up by 9% compared with April) while Russian deliveries to China reaching $10.7 bln (down by 6% in monthly terms).