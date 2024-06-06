Russian stock indices in the red as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were in the red at the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index was at 3,206.74 points (-0.17%), and the RTS index edged down by 0.09% and amounted to 1,139.33 points.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 0.48% and amounted to 3,196.77 points, the RTS index dropped by 0.39% to 1,135.93 points.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble rate at Moscow Exchange currency trading was 88.65 rubles (-0.14%), the euro-to-ruble rate amounted to 96.43 rubles (-0.09%) and the yuan-to-ruble rate was 12.198 rubles (-0.15%).