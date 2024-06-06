West fails to ban Szijjarto from attending SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The West has failed to prevent Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto from participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the foreign minister urged his European colleagues to come to Russia during a conversation with reporters.

"You know, I am not the kind of person who can be told what I can do and what I cannot do," he said, responding to a TASS question about his SPIEF participation.

"I would urge other European colleagues to come here and talk to the Russians as well. It requires courage, obviously," Szijjarto added, noting that it is easy to think about ending the war in Brussels, Washington, and Berlin.

