Russian boxers to fight under national flag at 2025 IBA World Boxing Championships

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian boxers will participate in next year’s IBA Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships under the Russian flag and anthem, Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation Tatyana Kiriyenko has told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The Russian national team will participate in full under the flag and with the anthem, as mandated by the International Boxing Association (IBA) headed by Umar Kremlev," Kiriyenko has said.

