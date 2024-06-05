Russian stocks up as Wednesday trading opens

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.96% to 3,217.63 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.79% to 1,140.29 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:20 a.m. (07:20 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.99% at 3,218.49 points, while the RTS was up by 0.78% at 1,140.17 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.15% at 88.93 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.13% at 96.73 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.18% at 12.251 rubles.