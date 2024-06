MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Czech Vanadium left the Evraz Group in February of this year, the Czech producer of ferrovanadium said on its website.

"We left Evraz Group in February 2024," the company informed. Metco Ltd is the new sole shareholder of the business, Czech Vanadium added.

Evraz is the Russian vertically integrated metals and mining company. Since May 2022 it is under sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom.