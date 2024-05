MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) should amount to 1.8 bln metric tons in 2024-2035, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said.

"In general, the NSR cargo traffic in the period of 2024-2035 should total 1.846 bln metric tons, including 71 mln metric tons in 2024," Trutnev said.

The Northern Sea Route is the main sea line in the Russian Arctic. The length of this artery totals 5,600 km from the Kara Strait to the Providence Bay.