MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The federal budget deficit in Russia amounted to 3.963 trillion rubles ($43.64 bln) over the first four months of 2024, the Russian Federal Treasury said.

According to the Treasury, federal budget revenues stood at 8.9 trillion rubles ($98.3 bln) in January-April 2024 against 11.684 trillion rubles ($128.9 bln) planned.

The deficit of the Russian federal budget amounted to 3.05 trillion rubles ($33.6 bln) over the first four months of the last year.