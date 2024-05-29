National Projects expenditures to be development budget core — Putin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Expenditures for National Projects will be the core of the country’s development budget at either the federal or the regional level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects and commissions of the State Council.

"It can already be said now that expenditures for National Projects will be the core of the most significant part of the development budget at the federal and the regional level, and thus the key area for all levels of power," Putin said.

Projects will be certainly complemented with new initiatives further on because "the life will make its adjustments," the head of state added.

The delivery of National Projects will be measured by how the life of people is changing and not by the number of accomplished activities or the volume of utilized funds, the President continued.

"I would like to note again, we will measure deliverables of National Projects not by activities performed or the amount of funds spent, but by achievement of national development goals, by the real change in life of people, and certainly, by how the citizens assess these changes," Putin stressed.