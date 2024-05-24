Trade turnover between Russia, Belarus down 2.3% in Q1 2024 year-on-year — note

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Mutual trade turnover between Russia and Belarus went down by 2.3% in Q1 2024 year-on-year, according to a briefing note prepared by the Kremlin’s press service for the meeting between Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.

Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to around $10.4 bln in Q1 2024, which is 2.3% lower than in the same period in 2023, according to the document. Russian export fell by 2.1% to $6.7 bln, while import lost 2.5% to $5.7 bln.

Meanwhile, Belarus’ mutual trade surplus remained positive at $1 bln, according to the note. Moreover, Moscow accounted for over half of Minsk’s external trade over the past two years, while Belarus remained Russia’s key trade partner in the CIS.

Total trade turnover between Russia and Belarus rose by 5.4% in 2023 compared with 2022 to over $46.5 bln. Export from Russia equaled $22.6 bln (+2.3%), while import from Belarus totaled $23.9 bln (+8.1%). According to figures provided by the Belarusian side, trade turnover with Russia hit a record of $54 bln.