Russian indices mixed as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics on Thursday.

By the end of trading session, the MOEX index edged down by 0.05% to 3,442.79 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index increased by 0.11%, to 1,204.89 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate decreased by 0.15% to 12.39 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate fell by 0.05%, to 90.02 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate went down by 0.17% to 97.62 rubles.

"On declining for almost the entire trading day the Russian stock indices ended trading with mixed dynamics against the backdrop of contradictory international and corporate news," said Freedom Finance Global leading analyst Natalya Milchakova.

In turn, investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin noted that the ruble remained resilient, commodity prices declined under the pressure of a stronger dollar, and the external background was predominantly negative.

On Thursday, the leaders of growth by the end of the session were ordinary shares of Rusal (+4.02%), securities of MMC Norilsk Nickel (+3.39%), ordinary shares of PIK (+3.02%) and quoted prices of Polyus. (+1.65%).

"The leaders of decline were shares of Gazprom (-3.01%), also after the board of directors refused to pay dividends for 2023, which came as a surprise to many, especially since Gazprom does not pay interim dividends," Milchakova noted. In addition, shares of Qiwi (-2.73%), ordinary shares of Phosagro (-2.71%), quoted prices of Segezha (-2.43%) were in the red.

According to a forecast by BCS world of investments, on Friday, May 24, the MOEX index will trade in the range of 3,400-3,500 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be 89.5-91.5 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX index on Friday will be in the range of 3,400-3,500 points. The dollar-to-ruble rate will trade in the range of 89-91 rubles. The forecast for the euro-to-ruble rate is 97-99 rubles, for the yuan-to-ruble rate 12.3-12.7 rubles.