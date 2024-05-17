Share of non-residents in Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds up to 45% in Q1 2024 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The share of non-residents in Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds increased to 45% in Q1 2024, according to files released by the Bank of Russia.

As of January 1, 2024, this share equaled 44.8%.

Meanwhile, the total volume of Russia’s Eurobonds owned by non-residents at nominal value went down by $0.084 bln in Q1 to $14.724 bln.

The share of non-residents’ investments in Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds totaled 44.7% by the end of Q1 2023, with total volume of Eurobonds owned by non-residents reaching $16.144 bln.