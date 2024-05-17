{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Western sanctions on Russian goods go against free market principles — Putin

The Russian leader noted that the negative impact of sanctions on the economies of European countries is already noticeable

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Western sanctions on the supply of Russian goods are stupid, go against free market principles and will not succeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"These are non-market, absolutely stupid decisions that have no prospects," he said, answering a corresponding question.

According to the President of Russia, as soon as some country becomes "the center of world development, <…>, becomes more competitive, they immediately try to bring it down."

"Can Russian-Chinese cooperation resist this? It can. But in order to prevent it, they interfere with the financial transactions. We could purchase more, but since they create problems in money transfers, we are limited in purchasing these products. Can we do something about this? It is also possible. We can develop joint production," he said but noted that the development of joint production will take time.

Putin noted that the negative impact of sanctions on the economies of European countries is already noticeable. According to him, "the German economy in Europe is almost in the red, while the French economy is on the brink of recession."

"And if the German economy gets really sick and does not feel well, the entire European economy will catch the bug, to put it mildly. This is what such decisions lead to," the Russian President said.

Different routes for Power of Siberia 2 under discussion, including through NSR — Putin
"You can 'bribe' the tanker fleet and arrange [supplies] along the Northern Sea Route almost like through the pipeline," the Russian leader
US presidential election’s outcome to make no difference to Russia — senior diplomat
"There are no prospects for the overall situation to change for the better, given the fundamentally anti-Russian consensus among US elites," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia has no plans today to seize Kharkov, says Putin
The current Kiev regime is to blame for ongoing battles in the Kharkov direction, the Russian leader stressed
Russia mulls supply of powerplants for joint aircraft project with China — First Deputy PM
Denis Manturov recalled that the format of participation in this project has been revised, and Russia is ready to provide the necessary in-house competencies for the project on the basis of an agreement between the parties
International experts see no signs of drone launches from Zaporozhye NPP territory
IAEA said its experts examined the nuclear site’s perimeter and "other buildings, which they are permitted"
Putin explains Russian army’s operation near Kharkov by need to create buffer zone
Civilians are being killed there as a result of Kiev’s bombardments, which is obvious, the Russian leader noted
Erdogan says government knows 'puppet master' behind reported conspiracy
The Turkish leader said it is unacceptable to break laws, and warned that "anyone who goes beyond the limits will be held accountable"
Ukrainian troops preparing for defense in northeastern Sumy Region, says top commander
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said that he "inspected all the units"
Russia ready for talks with Ukraine, but needs to know who is trustworthy there — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that it was politicians in Kiev who "withdrew from the negotiation process" as soon as troops were pulled back from Kiev
Russia developing thermal imager for Black Sea Fleet to repel night naval drone attacks
The devices help detect targets at a distance of over 1 km
Russian forces advancing daily in special op, everything going according to plan — Putin
The Russian leader opened his meeting with commanders of troops of military districts by extending his greetings on the occasion of Victory Day
Israel to send additional forces to Rafah operation — defense minister
Yoav Gallant made the statement after travelling to an area near Rafah on May 15 to assess the situation
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward Sea of Japan — Yonhap
Previously, North Korea launched a short-range missile on April 22
Slovakia’s Fico between life and death, it is loss for Slovakia, Hungary — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister believes that the upcoming months will be extremely important for the future of Europe in due to the upcoming European Parliament elections and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
US sanctions on Russian, Chinese goods to backfire, spiking inflation at home — Putin
The Russian president noted that sanctions are elements of economic war and are nothing new
Senior Russian diplomat calls rumors about plans to attack NATO 'nonsense'
"This not even disinformation, this is a malicious and evil attempt to put a twist to the very essence of our policy and the logical foundation for all our actions, which our government has repeatedly explained to the West on many occasions, both publicly and behind closed doors," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia, China to continue strengthening military ties — joint statement
The two countries are also set to hold joint naval and air patrols on a regular basis
Russia, China set up joint academy of fundamental sciences
The Sino-Russian Academy of Fundamental Sciences "is being created in Russia and China as a platform for bilateral cooperation in fundamental sciences - mathematics, physics, chemistry," Russia’s Lomonosov Moscow State University's press service said
Russia’s Strategic Missile Force builds up combat capabilities with new missile systems
Currently, Russia’s Strategic Missile Force is replacing Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile systems with Yars ICBM launchers and placing Avangard hypersonic missile systems on combat duty in its Yasny missile formation
What we know about attempt to assassinate Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico
Robert Fico was shot after a cabinet meeting in the city of Handlova in western Slovakia
Deputy head of Altai region government detained in Moscow
Details are not known, a law enforcement source has told TASS
Press review: Day one of Putin's China visit and US stands by Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 17th
Emergency blackouts renewed in Ukraine
Over the past two days, blackouts have been introduced in all Ukrainian regions
Ukrainian servicemen complain about heavy losses due to shortage of equipment, munitions
Ukrainian forces lose a large number of armored vehicles to Russian FPV drones, platoon commander Alexander Belyayev said
Yemeni Houthis claim delivering missile strike on US destroyer
Additionally, according to Yahya Saree, in the Red Sea, the Houthis attacked the commercial vessel Destiny en route to the port of Eilat in Israel
Russia, China warn US, NATO against setting up military infrastructure in Afghanistan
The leaders of Russia and China also expressed their intention "to boost Afghanistan-related partner interaction both at the bilateral level and on multilateral platforms"
Press review: Putin embarks on state visit to China and assassination attempt on Slovak PM
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 16th
Russia to take response measures amid nuclear threats — senior diplomat
"Yet this vagueness has always been typical of the Western group’s doctrinal approaches, including nuclear weapons," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Zelensky admits reserves redeployment to Kharkov from other areas
Earlier, the Ukrainian president visited Kharkov, where he held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s staff
US sanctions against Russia 'terrible stupidity' — Putin
"This situation, when one country dictates its will to the rest of the world, including in the political sphere, using financial and economic instruments, is unacceptable," the Russian president stressed
Ex-Polish judge says international warrant for his arrest coming soon
Tomasz Szmydt noted that he had not received any official notifications or messages yet even though he’s open to dialogue and available on social media
Russia and China to set up commission for development of Northern Sea Route — Rosatom CEO
"Our task is to create in the shortest possible time a joint program for expanding Chinese transit along the Northern Sea Route, as well as for a number of other projects in the interests of using this global artery," Alexey Likhachev pointed out
Russia does not trust NATO, feels emotional repulsion — Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov
Sergey Ryabkov underscored that Russia will work with those "who are ready to negotiate on an equal basis"
Ukrainian troops shelling civilians in Kharkov Region villages they were driven from
According to the ministry, units of Russia’s Battlegroup North continue to improve their tactical positions
Top brass sees possibility of US warships provocatively entering Northern Sea Route
Igor Kostyukov noted that NATO was stepping up its military activities in the Arctic region
South African president decides not to attend Swiss conference on Ukraine — press office
The day before, reports surfaced that President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also decided not to participate in the conference on Ukraine
Dedollarization of Russia-China trade will continue — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also highly praised the cooperation between the regions of Russia and the provinces of China and emphasized its contribution to the development of the Russian territories bordering China
During special op, West delivered some 800 tanks, 30,000 drones to Kiev — top brass
NATO's and partners have already allocated than $132 billion for the purpose, including over $63 billion spent by the United States, said Igor Kostyukov
China, Russia have means to counter Western pressures — expert
The Russian leader arrived in China on May 16 on a state visit that will last until May 17
Some 80% of equipment at two Ukrainian thermal power plants destroyed
Yevgeny Garkavy, the technical director of Ukrainian electric and thermal power generation company Centrenergo, described the damage as "critical"
No plans to interfere in US elections, senior Russian diplomat says
Moscow has never interfered in election campaigns in any country, Sergey Ryabkov said
Orban sees link between attack on pro-peace Fico, war preparations in West
According to the Hungarian prime minister, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is planning to visit Hungary in the run-up to elections to the European Parliament scheduled for June 6-9 to try and persuade Budapest to reconsider its stance
New relations, successes of China's automobile industry: what Putin, Xi said in Beijing
According to the Russian leader, the partnership between Moscow and Beijing "will serve as a model of how ties between neighboring states should be built"
Slovakia’s PM in 'very serious' condition, president-elect says
Peter Pellegrini added that "the next few hours and days" will be decisive for Robert Fico, who is staying at a hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica
Ukraine’s military has about 2,000-strong garrison in Kherson — resistance fighters
Ukrainian service members have been moving little in the city lately and normally only at night, the Kherson Resistance guerilla unit commander added
Slovak leader urges suspension of country's campaign for European Parliament elections
Peter Pellegrini emphasized that "Slovakia must choose the path of peace and coolheadedness"
West should assess risks of Russia's response to asset confiscation — Foreign Ministry
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin noted that retaliatory measures "can be both symmetrical and asymmetrical in a variety of instruments, including legal, financial, and administrative"
Putin arrives in Harbin to open Russia-China Expo
At the request of the Chinese president, his deputy Han Zheng will accompany Putin in Harbin
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
Legitimate Ukrainian president needed to sign any agreements, says Putin
Ukraine was expected to hold its presidential election in March but the vote was canceled because martial law is in effect in the country
China expects peace to recover on European continent shortly — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader added that Beijing "is ready to play its constructive role"
Patriot supplies unlikely to impact Russia’s plans to liberate Kharkov, expert says
According to Roman Shkurlatov, two Patriot systems will not make Kharkov safe
Ukrainian forces use US-made GLSDB munitions against DPR civilians for the first time
DPR head Denis Pushilin said that two civilians were killed and three were injured by Ukrainian strikes on Thursday
Assassination attempt on Slovak PM Fico was planned in advance — defense minister
It is reported that doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the patient
Russian envoy slams Washington’s allegations of Moscow posing threat to US elections
Anatoly Antonov emphasized that US intelligence agencies had failed to provide any evidence
Serbian president says ready to assist Moscow-Kiev talks
The leaders of China and the United States should play the role of mediators in these talks, Aleksandar Vucic said
Military conscripts in Ukraine to receive barcodes facilitating apprehension of deserters
According to the new law on tightening the rules of mobilization, men (regardless of deferments and reservations) will have to update their data in military registration offices within 60 days from that day and will have to carry a military card with them at all times
US directly responsible for emergence, escalation of Ukrainian crisis — Beijing
On May 16, US Department of State Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel noted that China cannot improve relations with Europe, if it will support Russia at the same time, allegedly fueling the Russian military-industrial complex
Russian diplomat says US authorities remind him of 'rampaging street mobsters'
"Among the powers that be in the United States and other key Western states there have gathered quite a few personalities who are, by and large, provocateurs, whose raison d'être is to test Moscow’s strength," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy three militant bases in Syria — Defense Ministry
Strikes by Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed three bases of militants who came out of the (US-controlled) al-Tanf zone
Current Kiev regime rooted in coup — Putin
The Russian leader blamed Kiev’s sponsors in the West for organizing this coup, saying they escalated it into an armed conflict
Hezbollah drones attack Israeli military base some 50 km from border with Lebanon
"The operation was carried out in response to the killing of field commander Hussein Makki near Tyre", Hezbollah said on its Telegram channel
Russian deputy minister sees possibility of downgrading diplomatic ties with US
This will happen "if the West chooses the path of escalation," Sergey Ryabkov said
China offers to provide security guarantees on Ukraine, West not ready — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister specified that Beijing has "an absolutely correct position, essentially, to sort out root causes and collectively remove them"
Russia expels UK defense attache from Moscow in tit-for-tat move — Foreign Ministry
Adrian Coghill "must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," the ministry said
Putin says up to Ukraine’s judicial system to decide on Zelensky’s legitimacy
"It’s a matter of assessment. And this assessment should primarily be made by the Constitutional Court and the political system in Ukraine itself," the Russian president reiterated
Russia urges US to respond to its prisoner swap proposals — diplomat
"We call upon them to focus on a realistic search for solutions on the basis of Moscow’s proposals, which they are well aware of," Sergey Ryabkov said
Born out of love: Putin hears heartwarming tale of panda Katyusha’s birth
Svetlana Akulova noted that the mama panda turned out to have very strong maternal instincts
Commander-in-chief warns Russian troops can circumvent Ukrainian forces in Kharkov Region
Kiev acknowledges that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely difficult for the Ukrainian troops
Hungary vetoes Council of Europe resolution on Ukraine — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto said he had asked the Council of Europe to include alternative peace plans to the resolution but that his proposal had been declined by a majority vote
Russia-China Expo to kick off in Harbin with Putin’s attendance
The event will continue until May 21, running in parallel with the 33rd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair
Alliance between Russia and China in energy sector will continue to strengthen — Putin
The Russian president drew attention to the fact that Russia and China, relying on the traditions of good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation, can confidently look forward and together take on the most challenging projects, jointly build and implement ambitious plans
Dnepr battle group destroys 15 Ukrainian boats in one day — Kherson governor
In addition, 23 drone control centers were destroyed and 34 drones shot down or disabled
Russian troops destroy 600 combat aircraft in Ukraine operation — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost over 520 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Zelensky admits possibility of Ukraine losing Kharkov
The Ukrainian president asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide two Patriot systems to defend Kharkov, but the US diplomat did not give him an unequivocal answer
Putin, Xi hold 'very detailed' discussion on Ukraine, Russian presidential aide says
The Russian leader is visiting China on May 16-17
Woman, her four-year-old son killed by kamikaze drone near Belgorod
Another drone attempted to attack a filling station near the village of Bessonovka near Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Czech president speaks out in favor of halting hostilities in Ukraine
Petr Pavel believes it is "naive" to imagine that Kiev will be able to regain territory taken by Russia in the foreseeable future
King of Bahrain announces intention to boost cooperation with Russia
Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said he was grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending his envoy to the Arab League summit, and commended his "desire to strengthen relations with Arab countries"
Slovak PM Fico’s life out of danger — deputy PM
Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting incident that happened after a government meeting in the city of Handlova in the western part of Slovakia
Putin invites Chinese delegation to attend Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in fall
"We can see a large potential for expanding ties between Russia’s Far East and northeastern provinces of the People’s Republic of China," the Russian leader noted
Russian troops use latest Upyr FPV drones in Kharkov push
Russian troops employed the Upyr FPV drone for the first time in the special military operation in Ukraine in May 2023
Russia ready to provide incentives, technological base to investors from China — Putin
The president noted that major projects are already being implemented in the field of industrial cooperation
Putin, Xi Jinping conclude informal talks
During an informal lunch, each of the leaders was joined by four delegation members
Putin, Xi sign statement on deepening relations
The document was signed after extensive Russian-Chinese negotiations
Russian air defenses repulse massive Ukrainian overnight drone attack
Over 10 Ukrainian drones were suppressed over Novorossiysk, as a result of which "local blazes" emerged, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said
Putin to visit Harbin on second day of visit to China
During his visit to the administrative center of China’s northernmost Heilongjiang province, the russian president will be accompanied by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng
Ukrainian troops leave most positions in Netailovo near Avdeyevka, says DPR
It is reported that the Ukrainian military had been unsuccessfully trying to bring in reserves to hold the defense
Russian-Chinese heavy helicopter project implemented on schedule — First Deputy PM
Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov noted that "the contract implementation stage is already underway"
Putin says Russians, Chinese 'brothers forever'
The audience, listening first to the Russian speech and then to the Chinese translation, applauded the Russian president's words
New opportunities, broad prospects await China, Russia — Xi
According to the Chinese leader, China-Russia relations have entered a new era
Blinken’s visit to Kiev shows US concerned over Ukrainian failures on frontline — diplomat
"He sang a song, ate some pizza and left," Maria Zakharova noted
Putin says discussed Olympic truce issue with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping said at talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris earlier this month that Beijing supported the initiative of the Olympic truce for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games
Russia, Iran working to create single BRICS currency — Iranian ambassador
Kazem Jalali pointed out that the United States uses the dollar to create restrictions, and therefore the use of national currencies in mutual settlements is on the agenda
Russia to join ranks of top four global economies — presidential decree
The government is tasked to present eleven new National Projects by September 1 of this year
Russia and China plan to sign contract on Power of Siberia-2 in near future — Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak mentioned the construction of a gas pipeline with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters of gas through the territory of Mongolia
Four people killed, two injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
Four women died on the Petrovskogo Street
Washington’s anti-Russia policy makes strategic stability talks impossible — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that such a conversation should be equal and based on an attentive and respectful approach to Russia’s position
Xi Jinping says ready to maintain close communication with Putin — Xinhua
The Chinese president said "the world is now facing changes unprecedented over the past century and has entered a new period of turbulence and change"
Confiscation of Russian assets by Estonia for transfer to Ukraine is theft — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin stressed that Russia considers this "a violation of international law"
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group embarks on long-distance deployment
"The naval group’s ships have set their course towards the Atlantic Ocean through designated areas of the Barents Sea," the press office said
