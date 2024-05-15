Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the MOEX Index added 0.2% to 3,470.72 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.49% to 1,200.49 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 0.28% to 12.574 rubles, the dollar lost 0.23% to 91.08 rubles, while the euro went down by 0.1% to 98.85 rubles.

"Russia’s stock market ended trading higher amid optimistic sentiment on global stock markets and positive domestic news," lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalya Milchakova said.

The MOEX Index even closer approached the year’s maximum levels, "immediately followed by the round mark of 3,500 points," investment strategist at BCS World of Investment Alexander Bakhtin said. Growth was restrained by the ruble’s strengthening attempts and a decrease in the oil price," he added.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 3,400-3,500 points on May 16, while the dollar exchange rate - at 90.5-92.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 3,400-3,500 points on Thursday, the dollar to ruble pair is expected at 90-92 rubles, the euro to ruble pair - at 98-100 rubles, while the yuan-ruble pair - at 12.5-12.9 rubles.