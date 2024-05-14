Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed weak growth at the beginning of the trading session, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.25% to 3,465.83 points, the RTS index went up by 0.17% to 1,195.5 points.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had grown to 3,462.86 points (+0.17%), the RTS index amounted to 1,196.24 points (+0.23%).

In the course of the Moscow Exchange currency trading, the dollar-to-ruble rate was 91.21 rubles (-0.16%), the euro-to-ruble rate was 98.46 rubles (-0.1%), the yuan-to-ruble rate was 12.568 rubles (-0.07%).