SPB Exchange announces suspension of securities trading due to technical issues

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Trading in securities on the SPB Exchange was suspended at 12:05 p.m. Moscow time (9:05 a.m. GMT) due to technical issues, the exchange said in a statement.

"The SPB Exchange announces the suspension of organized trading in securities at 12:05 p.m. Moscow time. The reasons for the technical failure are being looked into. It will be reported separately when organized trading in securities resumes," the statement reads.

The SPB Exchange is the leading provider of trading in securities of international companies on the Russian financial market.