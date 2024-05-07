Commercial deliveries of restyled Aurus Senat to start from 2025 — Acting Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The restyled version of the Aurus Senat limousine is being produced for the Special Purpose Garage and commercial supplies will kick off from 2025, Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov told TASS.

"[Production] is only for the Special Purpose Garage; commercial deliveries will be from the next year," Manturov said.

The restyled version of the Aurus Senat limousine was presented earlier today at the presidential inauguration ceremony. The presidential cortege was accompanied by Aurus Merlon all-weather electric motorcycles.