Russia increases gasoline output by 4.5%, diesel - by 3.7% last week

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Last week - from April 22 to 28 (week to week) - Russia increased gasoline production by 4.5% to 816,700 tons, diesel - by 3.7% to 1.66 mln tons, according to the data from the Russian Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, Rosstat statistics do not show the dynamics of fuel production in a yearly comparison. A year ago, the volume of gasoline production was lower - from April 24 to April 30, oil refineries produced 811,700 tons of gasoline.

Gasoline production in Russia started to decline after a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on oil infrastructure. On March 4-10, gasoline production reached 838,900 tons, on March 11-17 - at the level of 815,300 tons and then fell to 754,600 tons in the week from March 18 to 24. After that fuel production started to slowly recover.

Rosstat reported earlier that inflation in Russia from April 23 to May 2, 2024, slowed down compared to the previous week to 0.06%. A week earlier, from April 16 to April 22, the country reported inflation at 0.08%. Since the beginning of May, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.01%, since the beginning of the year - by 2.39%.