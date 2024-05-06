Russia compensated fuel production shortfalls in April — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia managed in April to fully compensate shortfalls in fuel production due to unscheduled turnarounds of refineries, the Energy Ministry told TASS.

"The domestic market was supported at the same time, particularly due to the reduction of exports, making it possible to not merely compensate turnarounds but also to keep the high level of fuel reserves," the ministry said.

Standard rates of engine fuel production on the commodity exchange were increased earlier and rhythmic shipments of finished products from oil refineries was ensured, helping to further stabilize the market, the ministry added. "The Energy Ministry continues to monitor fuel provision for the domestic market on a daily basis," it stressed.

Russia scaled up gasoline production by 4.5% weekly to 816,700 metric tons and diesel fuel - by 3.7% to 1.66 mln metric tons during the week from April 22 to 28, according to statistics released earlier today.