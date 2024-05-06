Volume of Russia-Uzbekistan joint investment projects reach $27.4 bln

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The volume of joint investment projects between Russia and Uzbekistan in various cooperation areas reached 2.5 trillion rubles ($27.4 bln), the press service of the Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Volvach said.

"Currently, Russia and Uzbekistan are implementing 98 joint investment projects in various industries worth 2.5 trillion rubles," Volvach said.

He added that in total there are over 3,000 companies with Russian participation in Uzbekistan, which is about 22% of the total number of companies with foreign capital operating in the republic.

"All this has a direct impact on the mutual trade, which at the end of last year grew by 11.5% and surpassed 820 bln rubles," the deputy minister noted.