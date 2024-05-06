Sales of new passenger cars in Russia up 81.2% in April to 137,000

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars in Russia climbed by 81.2% in April 2024 year-on-year to 137,000 units, Autostat analytical agency reported citing data from the Passport Industrial Consulting firm and considering its own segmentation.

Total sales of new passenger cars in January-April stood at 467,700, which is 89.4% higher than in the same period last year.

Russia’s Lada brand tops the list of passenger car sales, with 42,300 units sold in April (+67.2%), followed by China’s Havel (2.1-fold growth to 14,600 sold cars) and Chery (up 38.9% to 12,900 units).