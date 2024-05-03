Societe Generale reduced risk-exposed assets related to Russia to 700 mln euro — report

PARIS, May 3. /TASS/. Societe Generale lowered the amount of assets related to Russia and exposed to the default risk to 700 mln euro from the year start, the French bank said in its report for the first quarter of 2024.

"At March 31, 2024, the Group again reduced its offshore exposure to Russia to around EUR 0.7 billion of EAD (Exposure at Default), compared with EUR 0.9 billion at end 2023 (-22%)," the bank said.

The maximum risk exposure for the portfolio is indicated as about 200 mln euro. "The Group divested the LeasePlan subsidiary in Russia in February 2024 and no longer operates any business locally in the country," Societe Generale added.