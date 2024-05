MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opens with the rise in indices on Orthodox Good Friday, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.02% to 3,443.49 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.03% to 1,178.29 points.

The dollar lost 0.06% to 91.99 rubles. The euro added 0.03% to 98.72 rubles. The yuan climbed to 12.71 rubles, up 0.06%.