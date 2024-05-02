Gazprom stocks down 4.19% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Gazprom stocks plunged by 4.19% on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

Stocks were in the red amid the report for 2023 released by the gas holding.

Gazprom’s stocks lost 4.19% to 156.38 rubles ($1.7) per security. The decline slowed down later to 3.41% or 157.65 rubles ($1.72) per security.

Net loss of Gazprom attributable to shareholders under International Financial Reporting Standards amounted to around 629 bln rubles ($6.8 bln) in 2023. Revenue decreased to 8.541 trillion rubles ($93 bln) last year.