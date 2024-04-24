{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Stockmann company to buy Russian business of Hugo Boss — Industry Ministry

All the existing Hugo Boss stores will be reopened in July - August 2024, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Stockmann company will buy the Russian unit of German fashion garments producer Hugo Boss, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov told TASS.

"The government subcommittee approved the transaction on the sale of the Russian unit of Hugo Boss to AO Stockmann, a department store chain with 25 locations across Russia and an Internet store," Evtukhov said.

Keeping all the jobs in Hugo Boss was among main conditions for the transaction approval, the official said. The deal is expected to be closed after completion of all the required legal and administrative procedures.

All the existing Hugo Boss stores will be reopened in July - August 2024, the deputy minister added.

Hugo Boss announced in March 2022 that it would close its stores and suspend online sales in Russia.

Tourism
Tour bookings for Russia’s May holidays increase by 30-40%
"About 3 mln of Russians will travel around the country, of which somewhere between 800-900,000 will travel with the help of tour operators," the Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry said
Israel retaliates missile launches from Gaza Strip — IDF
A warning had been issued before the attack calling on people to temporarily evacuate from the area
EU may sanction 10 firms for allegedly shipping weapons tech to Russia — Bloomberg
According to the agency, the companies being assessed for potential sanctions are based outside Russia but have links to Russian and Belarussian individuals and firms
Russian troops destroy four boats with Ukrainian assault force on Dnieper River
Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted casualties on the 141st, 65th and 128th brigades of Ukrainian armed formations, delivered strikes on temporary deployment sites, military hardware and artillery positions of the Ukrainian army on the right bank of the Dnieper River, Vladimir Saldo said
Russia has significant amount of West’s funds in case of confiscation of its assets
Russia views the West’s encroachment on its assets as "a blatant and shameless theft for the purpose of lining its pockets," Maria Zakharova noted
Press review: GOP tussles over Ukraine bill and Putin, Aliyev talk partnership
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 23rd
IN BRIEF: Russian deputy defense minister, entrepreneur arrested for taking bribes
According to the investigation, Timur Ivanov and Sergey Borodin "criminally conspired with third parties" in order to receive a bribe "as providing monetized services when conducting contracted and subcontracted work" for the Defense Ministry
US shifted conflict in Europe onto EU, NATO shoulders to weaken Russia, says Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader specified that the US had organized the conflict in Europe, in this case in Ukraine, and "shifted it onto the shoulders of the European Union and NATO, promising to help with money"
Russia discourages use of UN sanctions for interference in African affairs — envoy
Vasily Nebenzya underscored that Russia continues to "make an important contribution to strengthening of African countries’ potential, including UN Security Council and General Assembly"
US expert says more ATACMS won't alter battlefield dynamics in Ukraine
"There is no magic weapon, there is no series of weapons that could change this" situation for the Ukrainian armed forces, Scott Ritter said
Raisi doubts 'Israeli regime' to exist in case of its attack on Iran
"If Israel makes a mistake and attacks Iran, completely new conditions will emerge for it and it is unclear whether anything will be left of the Israeli regime at all," the presidential press service quoted Raisi as saying
Modern weapons make up 82% in Russian air defense troops — Shoigu
"The Kiev regime has failed to achieve the goals of its counteroffensive prepared by NATO instructors," the defense minister said
Ukraine exhausted, needs constant money flow from outside — defense official
Apty Alaudinov added that if the Ukrainian army received long-range weapons, it might try to attack Russia's civilian infrastructure due to its powerlessness on the front
Switzerland unblocks Russia-related assets worth 290 mln Swiss francs
The total amount of blocked assets of the Russian Federation decreased by 150 million Swiss francs (about $165 million) due to the fact that a number of individuals "were removed from the EU sanctions lists"
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Ukraine could send special forces to capture Zaporozhye NPP — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, the Ukrainian troops are holding drills to cross the Dnieper from the right bank to the left bank and capture a large industrial site
Russia seeks to break down barriers for its food exports — MFA
Sergey Vershinin recalled that Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea initiative for the export of grain and food due to the fact that it could not be implemented in the original volume
Putin informed about detention of Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov
Minister Sergey Shoigu was also informed beforehand, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
US using human rights topics to shake political situation in Russia — embassy
"Attacks against Russia mainly focused on challenging the legality of the special military operation in Ukraine", the Russian embassy said
Moscow slams NATO drills near Russian borders as inflammatory
"It is obvious that the upcoming combat training on the territory of Finland is part of a hybrid war against our country," Maria Zakharova said
Western countries plant spy infrastructure in their embassies, says CSTO secretary general
Among other challenges Imangali Tasmagambetov named the lack of an international legal framework for regulating relations in the field of information security and the implementation of a unilateral policy in this field
Gaza settlement crucial for Islamic world, Erdogan believes
In his opinion, it would be a mistake to view the Gaza issue solely from the perspective of October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict sharply escalated
Destroyed TV tower in Kharkov carried Ukrainian air defense coordination device — official
Digital TV signal interruptions are now observed in the city
Kremlin vows legal action against US bill on seizing Russian assets
Dmitry Peskov noted that the trial will be "very complex," but will cause severe damage to US economic interests if the US authorities finally approve the bill regarding Russian assets
Detained deputy defense minister suspected of taking grand bribe of over $10,000
This charges carries a punishment of up to 15 years behind bars
US stops hiding true purpose of sanctions on Moscow, Russian envoy says
"It’s not about any mythical aspirations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but about banal opportunistic and predatory ambitions," Anatoly Antonov said
US military aid for Kiev cannot stop Russian army’s advance — North Korean diplomat
The US Congress House of Representatives earlier passed bills on military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Russian children’s commissioner holds first face-to-face talks with Ukrainian counterparts
Maria Lvova-Belova thanked Qatar for setting up a venue for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine regarding children’s interests
All those linked to Crocus terrorist attack must be punished — Putin
"Russia’s intelligence services and law enforcement agencies are investigating and scrutinizing every detail of this despicable act [the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack], identifying all parties involved, including instigators, sponsors, and orchestrators," the Russian president stressed
Top Swiss diplomat reiterates need for Russia’s involvement in resolving Ukraine issue
However, Ignazio Cassis declined to comment on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent statement that Switzerland had turned from a neutral country "into an openly hostile one"
US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin
"In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," Dmitry Peskov said
Continued threats to Pyongyang to put US, allies in danger, Kim Jong Un’s sister warns
"We will keep building up overwhelming and strong military capacity to protect our sovereignty and security, as well as peace in the region," Kim Yo Jong said
Ukrainian army short about 150,000-200,000 troops, says Polish general
Waldemar Skrzypczak also said it was "a matter of hours" until Kiev received the weapons allocated by the US as part of its latest military aid package
Russia’s victory in Ukraine to change course of history in Europe — von der Leyen
Ukraine "is carrying a heavy burden" for the benefit of the EU, and therefore EU member states must "provide Ukraine with means to defend themselves," European Commission president said
Ukrainian presidential office confirms London’s agrement to Zaluzhny as ambassador
Verkhovna Rada legislator Alexey Goncharenko said on Monday that the UK had granted its agrement to the Ukrainian former Commander-in-Chief
Top Russian security official praises Republika Srpska’s principled position on Ukraine
"In this context, we particularly appreciate the principled position against joining the sanctions regime, your firm and consistent line on the Ukrainian crisis is particularly valuable for us," Nikolay Patrushev pointed out
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Biden to sign Ukraine aid bill on April 24
According to a statement released by the White House, the US plans to resume weapons supplies to Kiev this week
Throughput capacity of Baikal-Amur Mainline surging threefold in twelve years
Shipments over the Eastern Range uniting BAM and the Trans-Siberian railroad is to reach 270 mln metric tons per year over the ten-year period, the head of state said
US authorities prepare military aid for Ukraine worth $1 bln — Reuters
The aid package includes vehicles, Stinger man-portable air defense system munitions, HIMARS rockets, 155-mm artillery shells, TOW and Javelin anti-tank missiles and other weapons that could be "used at the battlefield immediately"
Russia's response to seizure of frozen assets in US to have no timeframe — chief delegate
Konstantin Gavrilov emphasized that the US will have to be brought to account for this decision
Russia ready to cooperate with all interested partners to ensure security — Putin
The Russian leader expressed confidence that the the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues "will bolster cooperation for the mutual benefit of our countries and peoples"
Russian deputy defense minister detained on suspicion of bribe-taking
"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Vladimirovich Ivanov was detained on suspicion of committing a crime under part 6, article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code," the Russian Investigative Committee said
Russian forces take Ukrainian strongholds near Klescheyevka under control
Apty Alaudinov posted a drone video footage of elimination Ukrainian personnel and Russian forces capturing enemy trenches
Mexicans, Colombians recruited in US jails to be deployed in Ukraine — SVR
Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said that in case the inmates agree to this "mission," "they are promised full amnesty, reckoning they would never come back"
West’s unwillingness to give up hegemony escalates tensions in world — security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, this creates conditions for the devaluation of international law and its institutions and the erosion of the UN's central role in resolving global and regional conflicts
US can ship weapons to Ukraine within few days if funding approved — Pentagon
Russia to incorporate US nuke scenario in Poland in its military planning — diplomat
"Poland’s authorities make no secret of their striving to lean closer on the US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe and are actively using these ambitions in their hostile Russian policy," Maria Zakharova stressed
Senior Russian diplomat, Chinese special envoy discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict — MFA
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS deputy foreign ministers and special envoys for the Middle East and North Africa consultations
Network of international conspirators plotted Crocus terrorist attack — watchdog
Yury Chikhanchin pointed out that the perpetrators of the attack were provided with money, weapons, transportation and ammunition
Top Russian security official pledges continued push toward global justice
Nikolay Patrushev added that Moscow is happy that its position is received well by most countries, whose delegates are attending a meeting in St. Petersburg
Kremlin vows to resolve situation with Turkish Airlines refusing service to Russians
Russia has "very constructive and friendly relations" with Turkey, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russia, Africa united by common vision on global issues — senior diplomat
Mikhail Bogdanov noted that "the African continent is a dynamically developing part of the world with an enormous growth potential, attractive domestic market and expanding export prospects"
Republika Srpska president praises Moscow-Banja Luka relations, favors strengthening them
Milorad Dodik also touched upon the topic of sanctions mentioned by Patrushev earlier
Russia recovers black boxes from crashed Tu-22M3 bomber
According to the law enforcement, the search for the fourth crew member is ongoing
Gagauzian leader on unity of Moldova’s opposition, ability to watch Russian TV channels
Yevgenia Gutsul underlined that Gagauzia plans to start exporting products to Russia in the near future
Ukrainian connection to Crocus terrorist attack undeniable — ex-SBU officer
Vasily Prozorov noted that the perpetrators could have been eliminated once they crossed the border
Ukrainian army strikes own surrendering soldiers — POW
Andrey Babenko said that after a crash course in Britain he had been sent to the frontline near Liman
Ukrainian forces refuse to obey Commander-in-Chief Syrsky — CIA ex-analyst
Larry Johnson also noted that the Russian forces manage to advance recently despite the slush on the roads
Most agents at Security Service of Ukraine set on war with Russia — former officer
Vasily Prozorov said that "it is extremely difficult to count on any better judgement on their part"
Biden administration raking it in from Ukrainian conflict — North Korean diplomat
According to Im Chon Il, Washington's goal is to use the Ukrainian conflict to serve the interests of the US military monopolies and at the same time to subjugate the "puppet regime" of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
Conflict in Ukraine can be over by end of 2025, Hungary’s Orban believes
Prime Minister said that it is possible if proponents of peace, not war, win the June elections to the European Parliament and the US Presidential elections in November
France preparing contingent of 2,000 troops to be sent to Ukraine — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French military "fears that such a large military unit cannot be transferred and stationed in Ukraine unnoticed"
Energy facilities catch fire in Russia’s Smolensk Region following drone attacks
Governor Vasily Anokhin added that rescuers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry were dealing with the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone attacks
Press review: NATO flexes muscles near Russian border and South China Sea runs hot
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 24th
Baku cannot turn blind eye to France, India, Greece arming Armenia — President Aliyev
"If we see a serious threat to us, we will have to take serious measures," the Azerbaijani President warned
Putin stays in daily contact with Sergey Shoigu, Kremlin spokesman says
Timur Ivanov was arrested by Moscow’s Basmanny Court
US arms supplies unable to change situation in Kiev's favor — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that a year ago the opponents "were telling everyone that they were waiting for the moment Russia would be defeated on the battlefield"
Press review: Dissecting US aid package to Ukraine and sands of global economy shifting
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 22nd
Russia’s top brass reports destroying US-made Hawk air defense system in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted casualties on personnel and equipment of two Ukrainian army brigades and improved its tactical position over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
No damage, casualties after drone attack over Russia’s Kursk Region
Roman Starovoit thanked air defense troops and the regional crisis center and cautioned residents against approaching the drone wreckage if found
US Senate approves aid bills for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
As many as 79 senators backed the initiative and 18 voted against
Global community changing tune about how Ukraine conflict started — security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, these countries "understand perfectly well who is financing" the Kiev regime
NATO makes Russia its neighbor by expanding eastward, Russian envoy says
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed that increased payments to the bloc’s budget were the cost of having Russia as a neighbor
Development of Sino-Russian cooperation to be main topic of AmurExpo forum
AmurExpo is the off-site venue of the Eastern Economic Forum
Ukraine lost best fighters near Artyomovsk, retired general says
Sergey Krivonos added that relocation of troops from one direction to another will not solve Ukrainian forces’ problems, and that each fighter should be used according to their specialization
Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region lift antennas with kites to get better signal
Military expert Andrey Marochko speculated that the Ukrainian army had to resort to this tactic because the TV tower in Kharkov was damaged
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian UAV production workshop over past day
The Russian forces improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Armenia’s decision on CSTO membership its sovereign choice — secretary general
Commenting on the possibility of a confrontation between Armenia and the CSTO amid Yerevan’s remarks on its aspiration to leave the organization and get closer with NATO, Imangali Tasmagambetov noted that such a scenario is "merely hypothetical"
Four women killed in Zaporozhye Region in Ukrainian drone attack
The local emergencies services stressed that the car was targeted deliberately
US incapable of replicating Cold War-era arms race — Valdai club expert
According to Dmitry Stefanovich, in order to prevent a new unbridled arms race, it is necessary to work on strategic stability as well as the sphere of arms control
Hamas threatens that hostages remaining in Gaza may go missing
Spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Abu Ubaida emphasized that at the moment "the ball is in the court of Israel's allies," but "time and opportunities are limited"
Gagauzia against Chisinau’s policy of severing ties with Russia
According to Yevgenia Gutsul, Gagauzia has never experienced such pressure from Chisinau
Canada allows Airbus to use Russian titanium despite sanctions — Reuters
"Airbus is aware of the Canadian government imposing sanctions on VSMPO and has obtained the necessary authorization to secure Airbus operations in compliance with the applicable sanctions," the company said
Calls for joint use of nuclear weapons with US dangerous — ICAN
The organization believes that the states that deploy nuclear weapons on their territory are "consenting to be party to mass murder of civilians"
Russian envoy, authorities of Afghanistan call for unfreezing of Afghan assets
The Foreign Ministry noted that the sides discussed "further development of the diverse bilateral cooperation in political and economic areas, and the establishment of the regional cooperation with Afghanistan within the Moscow format"
Weapons for new US package for Kiev yet to be found — Ukrainian ambassador
Oksana Markarova explained that $4 billion worth of weapons that was to be provided under the previous decisions still remained undersupplied
Beijing condemns US hypocrisy around Ukraine conflict
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated that China "is not an instigator or a party to the Ukrainian crisis and has never fanned the flames of the conflict, not to mention, used the situation for its own purposes"
Musk concurs that civil war looming in West
The US businessman commented on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war"
Drone crashes in industrial zone in Russian city of Lipetsk
There were no casualties, egional Governor Igor Artamonov said
Russia presents world’s first hydrogen-fueled luxury car at Innoprom exhibition
The unique vehicle was built on the basis of the Aurus Senat luxury car
Russia maintains position on 'buffer zone' in Ukraine to counter missile threats
Dmitry Peskov added that the issue of fighting against long-range weapons being supplied to Ukraine and potential strikes on the areas where they are concentrated "is rather under the purview of <…> the armed forces"
Russia tasked with 'building new world' — Putin
Speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian leader also highlighted "the role and responsibility" of its members
Moscow court arrests Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov over bribery case
The court said that Timur Ivanov is accused of receiving a bribe as part of an organized group while performing contracted and subcontracted work for the Defense Ministry
NATO has no plans to deploy nuclear forces in Poland — Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General did not immediately understand the reporter’s question, forcing the reporter to explain that they were referring to the idea of deploying nuclear weapons in Poland
Putin’s inauguration to take place on May 7, senator says
According to the law, the president-elect takes office for six years
North Korea’s economic delegation leaves for Iran — agency
According to Yonhap news agency, the trip may be related to the two countries’ plans to boost military ties
Over 14,700 residential houses remain flooded in Russia
The source also said that 38,302 Russians have been evacuated from flooded areas and settlements potentially falling into these zones since the beginning of the spring floods
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Russia and friendly countries produce almost 90% of components for Aurus cars — NAMI
"We developed this car in close cooperation with European, Korean and other foreign partners, but due to certain events we had to abandon this cooperation," Alexander Lebedev pointed out
Radicals, intel services behind terror attacks in various countries, says Putin
The tactics employed by these criminals are becoming increasingly complex and barbaric, the Russian leader pointed out
