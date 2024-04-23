Russia’s steel production rising in March — WSA

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia gained 0.8% year on year in March 2024 and stood at 6.6 mln metric tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) said.

Steel production in Russia dropped by 0.2% annually to 18.7 mln metric tons in January - March 2024, according to the report by WSA.

China produced 88.3 mln metric tons in March, down 7.8% on an annualized basis. India’s production totaled 12.7 mln metric tons (plus 7.8%). Steel production plunged in Japan by 3.9% to 7.2 mln metric tons and stayed flat in the US in annual terms at 6.9 mln metric tons.

Steel production by Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries totaled 7.8 mln metric tons in this March, having increased by 1.5% in annual terms. These countries produced 21.8 mln metric tons of steel within three months of 2024, up 1.6% year on year.

Global steel production lost 4.3% in annual terms to 161.2 mln metric tons in March 2024, WSA reported.