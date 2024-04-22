Russian stock indices slightly decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices slightly decline at the opening of the trading on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index continued to decline and was at 3,465.37 points (-0.16%), and the RTS index fell by 0.3%, to 1,170.15 points.

At the opening of trading at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index decreased by 0.08% to 3,468.09 points, the RTS index fell by 0.12% to 1,172.31 points.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate at Moscow Exchange currency trading was 93.27 rubles (+0.13%), the euro-to-ruble rate reached 99.45 rubles. (+0.06%), the yuan-to-rubles rate amounted to 12.851 rubles. (+0.09%).