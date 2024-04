MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The dollar fell below 93 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 10.

As of 15:48 Moscow time, the dollar fell by 0.84% to 92.99 rubles.

By 16:03 Moscow time, the dollar reached 93.13 rubles (-0.7%), the euro fell by 0.58% to 99.38 rubles, and the yuan reached 12.83 rubles (-0.91%).

At the same time, the MOEX index rose to 3,468.04 points (+0.35%) and the RTS index grew by 1.07% to 1,173.07 points.