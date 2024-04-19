Georgia-Russia trade turnover falls by 7% in Q1

TBILISI, April 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia in January - March reached around $620 mln, which is 7% less than the same figure for 2023, according to the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

Russia is second among Georgia's main commercial partners. In the Q1 of this year, its share of total international trade volume was 13.2%. During this period, Georgian exports to Russia were more than $160 mln (a 9% drop in annual terms), while imports totaled more than $458 mln (a 6.5% decrease).

Turkey ranked first among Georgia's commercial partners from January to March, with a trade volume of over $722 mln, 5.6% more than the same time last year. China ranked third, with trade turnover exceeding $330 mln, 12% lower than the same statistics from the previous year, followed by the United States (over $328 mln), Azerbaijan ($298 mln), and Kyrgyzstan ($237 mln).

Georgia's total international trade turnover in January-March reached around $4.7 bln (a 6.5% decline). Exports surpassed $1.3 bln, down 9.3%, while imports totaled more than $3.3 bln, down 5.3%. The negative international trade balance for the first three months of 2024 surpassed $2 bln.