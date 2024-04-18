Dubai airport to return to normal operations within 24 hours — CEO

DUBAI, April 18. /TASS/. The Dubai International Airport exposed to record heavy rains earlier will return to full-fledged operations within 24 hours, CEO of Dubai Airports Majed Al Joker told the WAM news agency.

The airport traffic "has become more streamlined" after resumption of Terminals 1 and 3 operations, the chief executive said. The majority of airlines stopped canceling flights and managed to partly restore the normal flight schedule, he added.

Earlier reports said that the airport suspended temporarily inbound flights due to strong rains, while departures from the air harbor continued.