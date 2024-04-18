Polyus, Polymetal to explore deposit in Khabarovsk Region

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Udinsk Zoloto associated with Polyus company received the stake of 70% in the exploration project for Lyuginskaya Area gold deposit in the Khabarovsk Region, according to data in the united state register of legal entities.

Polymetal company holds the other 30% in the project. Relevant changes in the register were made on April 16 of this year.

"The final configuration of shares in the joint venture will depend on exploration findings," a spokesman of Polymetal told TASS.

According to data of the Russian Agency for Subsurface Use, exploration in the deposit is expected to end in 2026.