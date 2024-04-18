Electricity import from Europe cannot cover deficit in Ukraine — company

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be probably able to fully compensate electricity shortage on account of imports from neighboring countries because the capacity of the energy system will not be enough to transmit such volume, chief executive of Ukrenergo company Vladimir Kudritsky said.

"The deficit sometimes can be even above the physical capability of the Ukrainian energy system to import electricity from Europe. In such situation, whatever emergency aid we requested and whatever we imported, this may not be enough. The last method of balancing the energy system can be applied in such situation - limitation for certain users," he said during a TV marathon.

Ukraine is receiving more than 1 gigawatt of electric power as imports and emergency aid in recent days, Kudritsky added.